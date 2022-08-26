DoD STARBASE opens at LRAFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Geared primarily toward fifth grade students, STARBASE students participate in challenging “hands on – minds on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell A. Nutt)