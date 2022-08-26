Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD STARBASE opens at LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Geared primarily toward fifth grade students, STARBASE students participate in challenging “hands on – minds on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell A. Nutt)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855564
    VIRIN: 220826-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_109188427
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD STARBASE opens at LRAFB, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    STARBASE
    LRAFB

