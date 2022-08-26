DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Geared primarily toward fifth grade students, STARBASE students participate in challenging “hands on – minds on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell A. Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855564
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109188427
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DoD STARBASE opens at LRAFB, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT