2-2 SBCT Lancer Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Aug. 26, 2022

Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT.
Video includes:
Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks conduct subterranean "Sub-T" training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 15-19, 2022. Sub-T training is some of the most difficult training a Soldier can do. The Sub-T environment amplifies the danger posed by threats, hazards, and risks relative to surface operations.
A Co, 2D BSB conduct a change of responsibility Aug. 25, 2022 on Lancer Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Outgoing: 1SG Jose Marrero. Incoming: 1SG Willie Miller
I Co, 4-23 IN conduct a change of command Aug. 25, 2022 on Lancer Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Outgoing: CPT Ryan Cerutti. Incoming: 1LT Marissa Sagun.
Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord hosted a Meet Your Army Day at Cowan Stadium Aug. 25, 2022.
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
