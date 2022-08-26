2-2 SBCT Lancer Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Aug. 26, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT.



Video includes:

Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks conduct subterranean "Sub-T" training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 15-19, 2022. Sub-T training is some of the most difficult training a Soldier can do. The Sub-T environment amplifies the danger posed by threats, hazards, and risks relative to surface operations.



A Co, 2D BSB conduct a change of responsibility Aug. 25, 2022 on Lancer Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Outgoing: 1SG Jose Marrero. Incoming: 1SG Willie Miller



I Co, 4-23 IN conduct a change of command Aug. 25, 2022 on Lancer Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Outgoing: CPT Ryan Cerutti. Incoming: 1LT Marissa Sagun.



Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord hosted a Meet Your Army Day at Cowan Stadium Aug. 25, 2022.