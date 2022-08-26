Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT Lancer Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Aug. 26, 2022

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs, Sgt. Jerod Hathaway, Capt. Cortland Henderson and Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT.

    Video includes:
    Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks conduct subterranean "Sub-T" training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 15-19, 2022. Sub-T training is some of the most difficult training a Soldier can do. The Sub-T environment amplifies the danger posed by threats, hazards, and risks relative to surface operations.

    A Co, 2D BSB conduct a change of responsibility Aug. 25, 2022 on Lancer Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Outgoing: 1SG Jose Marrero. Incoming: 1SG Willie Miller

    I Co, 4-23 IN conduct a change of command Aug. 25, 2022 on Lancer Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Outgoing: CPT Ryan Cerutti. Incoming: 1LT Marissa Sagun.

    Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord hosted a Meet Your Army Day at Cowan Stadium Aug. 25, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855562
    VIRIN: 220826-A-AW467-017
    Filename: DOD_109188314
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, 2-2 SBCT Lancer Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Aug. 26, 2022, by SSG Jeffrey Beggs, SGT Jerod Hathaway, CPT Cortland Henderson and SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LancerBrigade

