Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary MEDical Support during Global Medic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Multiple Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) personnel, serving on a Health Response Team (HRT), operate an Expeditionary MEDical Support (EMEDS) system receiving simulated patients during Global Medic, a multi-component exercise for medical units, at Fort McCoy, WI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855551
    VIRIN: 220812-D-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109187925
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary MEDical Support during Global Medic, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Global Medic
    Expeditionary MEDical Support
    Fort McCoy WI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT