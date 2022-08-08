A Historic First Flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jason Elam, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, recounts a vivid memory of his first Air Force mission during Operation Allies Refuge, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This production consolidates imagery captured by service members across the U.S. military to showcase the Total Force efforts that synced more than 800 civilian and military aircraft from more than 30 nations and 200 interagency and coalition partners. It took incredible warrior-heart, the ability ready our minds, bodies and skillsets to maximize our proficiency, ensuring the safety of more than 124,000 people evacuated out of Afghanistan.
|08.08.2022
|08.26.2022 14:34
|Commercials
|855549
|220808-F-BT441-589
|DOD_109187908
|00:02:23
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|0
|0
