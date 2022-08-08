A Historic First Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jason Elam, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, recounts a vivid memory of his first Air Force mission during Operation Allies Refuge, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This production consolidates imagery captured by service members across the U.S. military to showcase the Total Force efforts that synced more than 800 civilian and military aircraft from more than 30 nations and 200 interagency and coalition partners. It took incredible warrior-heart, the ability ready our minds, bodies and skillsets to maximize our proficiency, ensuring the safety of more than 124,000 people evacuated out of Afghanistan.