    A Historic First Flight

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins, Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine and Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jason Elam, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, recounts a vivid memory of his first Air Force mission during Operation Allies Refuge, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This production consolidates imagery captured by service members across the U.S. military to showcase the Total Force efforts that synced more than 800 civilian and military aircraft from more than 30 nations and 200 interagency and coalition partners. It took incredible warrior-heart, the ability ready our minds, bodies and skillsets to maximize our proficiency, ensuring the safety of more than 124,000 people evacuated out of Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:34
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855549
    VIRIN: 220808-F-BT441-589
    Filename: DOD_109187908
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Historic First Flight, by SrA Sara Jenkins, TSgt Devin Nothstine and A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

