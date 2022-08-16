Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Dragon’s Lair 7 finalists present their innovations to a panel of civilian tech and senior military leaders at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022. The finalists competed for a chance to receive an Army Meritorious Service Medal, a military school of their choice, and the opportunity for the DoD to implement their innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855541
    VIRIN: 220816-A-RA940-1020
    Filename: DOD_109187691
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon's Lair 7 B-Roll Package, by SPC Jasmalyn Sihakhom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

