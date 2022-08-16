Dragon's Lair 7 B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855541" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dragon’s Lair 7 finalists present their innovations to a panel of civilian tech and senior military leaders at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022. The finalists competed for a chance to receive an Army Meritorious Service Medal, a military school of their choice, and the opportunity for the DoD to implement their innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom.)