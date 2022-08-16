Dragon's Lair 7 B-Roll Package

Dragon’s Lair 7 finalists present their innovations to a panel of civilian tech and senior military leaders at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022. The finalists competed for a chance to receive an Army Meritorious Service Medal, a military school of their choice, and the opportunity for the DoD to implement their innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom.)
