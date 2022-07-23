Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Lemmon Camping Retreat

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Luke Air Force Base spent a weekend camping, hiking and sitting around the campfire at Mount Lemmon. The retreat gave Airmen the opportunity to meet others, relax and explore the mountains.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 13:59
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Lemmon Camping Retreat, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

