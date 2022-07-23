Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Luke Air Force Base spent a weekend camping, hiking and sitting around the campfire at Mount Lemmon. The retreat gave Airmen the opportunity to meet others, relax and explore the mountains.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 13:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855534
|VIRIN:
|220723-F-AL288-838
|Filename:
|DOD_109187666
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mount Lemmon Camping Retreat, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT