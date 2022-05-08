Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct heavy weapons qualifications at the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range in Florence, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2022. The Airmen qualified on the the M203 grenade launcher, and M240 and M249 machine guns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855532
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-XK427-944
|PIN:
|5944
|Filename:
|DOD_109187653
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona Heat Wave: 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces Conducts Heavy Weapons Training, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT