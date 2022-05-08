Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Heat Wave: 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces Conducts Heavy Weapons Training

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct heavy weapons qualifications at the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range in Florence, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2022. The Airmen qualified on the the M203 grenade launcher, and M240 and M249 machine guns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855532
    VIRIN: 220805-F-XK427-944
    PIN: 5944
    Filename: DOD_109187653
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 

    This work, Arizona Heat Wave: 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces Conducts Heavy Weapons Training, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Arizona
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Tyler J. Bolken
    944th Fighter Wing
    Heavy Weapons Qualifications

