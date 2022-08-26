Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LNO Working Group Interview with Maj. Gen. Hendrick Rakgantswana

    KASANE, BOTSWANA

    08.26.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Botswana Defence Force, co-hosted the 5th annual Liaison Officer Working Group in Kasane, Botswana, August 22-26, 2022.

    Twenty-seven African countries are participating in this year’s LNO Working Group. The event allows action officer-level personnel designated by their respective Air Forces to collaborate, and it provides a space for LNOs to exchange experiences and work solutions to Air Power and Air Operations challenges on the African continent.

    Maj. Gen. Hendrick Rakgantswana is the Botswana Defence Force Commander Air Arm.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 12:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855531
    VIRIN: 220826-F-SZ986-946
    Filename: DOD_109187650
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: KASANE, BW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LNO Working Group Interview with Maj. Gen. Hendrick Rakgantswana, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

