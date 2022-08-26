LNO Working Group Interview with Maj. Gen. Hendrick Rakgantswana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Botswana Defence Force, co-hosted the 5th annual Liaison Officer Working Group in Kasane, Botswana, August 22-26, 2022.



Twenty-seven African countries are participating in this year’s LNO Working Group. The event allows action officer-level personnel designated by their respective Air Forces to collaborate, and it provides a space for LNOs to exchange experiences and work solutions to Air Power and Air Operations challenges on the African continent.



Maj. Gen. Hendrick Rakgantswana is the Botswana Defence Force Commander Air Arm.