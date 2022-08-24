Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Women's Equality Day: What Does Equality Mean to You

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    220825-N-BW566-1142- GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 25, 2022) One hundred and two years ago, the ratification of the 19th Amendment was a promise to continue fighting for equal rights and that no American’s right to vote could be denied or abridged based on gender. We reflect on the decades-long effort to win the fight for universal suffrage throughout Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) by asking the question “What does equality mean to you.” NSGB is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855529
    VIRIN: 220725-N-BW566-1000
    Filename: DOD_109187622
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Equality
    Women's Equality Day
    Cuba
    Women's suffrage
    AFN Guantanamo Bay

