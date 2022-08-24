2022 Women's Equality Day: What Does Equality Mean to You

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220825-N-BW566-1142- GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 25, 2022) One hundred and two years ago, the ratification of the 19th Amendment was a promise to continue fighting for equal rights and that no American’s right to vote could be denied or abridged based on gender. We reflect on the decades-long effort to win the fight for universal suffrage throughout Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) by asking the question “What does equality mean to you.” NSGB is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria/Released)