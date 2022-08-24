220825-N-BW566-1142- GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 25, 2022) One hundred and two years ago, the ratification of the 19th Amendment was a promise to continue fighting for equal rights and that no American’s right to vote could be denied or abridged based on gender. We reflect on the decades-long effort to win the fight for universal suffrage throughout Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) by asking the question “What does equality mean to you.” NSGB is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria/Released)
|08.24.2022
|08.26.2022 12:41
|Package
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
This work, 2022 Women's Equality Day: What Does Equality Mean to You, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria
