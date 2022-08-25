LNO Working Group Interview with Col. Kais Sghaier

U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Botswana Defence Force, co-hosted the 5th annual Liaison Officer Working Group in Kasane, Botswana, August 22-26, 2022.
Twenty-seven African countries are participating in this year’s LNO Working Group. The event allows action officer-level personnel designated by their respective Air Forces to collaborate, and it provides a space for LNOs to exchange experiences and work solutions to Air Power and Air Operations challenges on the African continent.
Col. Kais Sghaier is the 11th Air Unit commander of the Tunisian Air Force and was heavily involved in the Air Transport Sharing Mechanism capstone during the LNO Working Group.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 12:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855528
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-SZ986-287
|Filename:
|DOD_109187606
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|KASANE, BW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
