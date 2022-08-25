416th TEC, First Responders Participate in Active Shooter Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Local law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical service personnel participate in an active shooter exercise at the Parkhurst U.S. Army Reserve Center, Darien, Illinois, August 25, 2022. Commanders conduct comprehensive annual training plan exercises to include active shooter scenarios. This exercise is designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of local first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats. The 416th Theater Engineer Command stands ready to rapidly engage threats to their communities. (Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Lindborg).



Interview: Edward M. Dobrowolski, Anti-Terrorism Officer, 416th TEC.

Interview: Lt. Col. Herman N. Hoffman, G3 Chief of Operations, 416th TEC.