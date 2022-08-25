Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    416th TEC, First Responders Participate in Active Shooter Exercise

    DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Lindborg 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Local law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical service personnel participate in an active shooter exercise at the Parkhurst U.S. Army Reserve Center, Darien, Illinois, August 25, 2022. Commanders conduct comprehensive annual training plan exercises to include active shooter scenarios. This exercise is designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of local first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats. The 416th Theater Engineer Command stands ready to rapidly engage threats to their communities. (Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Lindborg).

    Interview: Edward M. Dobrowolski, Anti-Terrorism Officer, 416th TEC.
    Interview: Lt. Col. Herman N. Hoffman, G3 Chief of Operations, 416th TEC.

