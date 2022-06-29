Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 5

    QATAR

    06.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In the final episode of Season Two of SHARP Points, the Top Notch SARC, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock, goes into great detail about sexual harassment. Not only does he go over the definition of it, he talks about how complaints are filed, how this degrades unit cohesion and more. There are a lot of skits used in this video to help visualize what Master Sgt. Spurlock is talking about. Stay tuned for the next season of SHARP Points!

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 11:27
    Category: Series
    Respect
    Sexual Harassment
    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Top Notch

