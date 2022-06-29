SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 5

In the final episode of Season Two of SHARP Points, the Top Notch SARC, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock, goes into great detail about sexual harassment. Not only does he go over the definition of it, he talks about how complaints are filed, how this degrades unit cohesion and more. There are a lot of skits used in this video to help visualize what Master Sgt. Spurlock is talking about. Stay tuned for the next season of SHARP Points!
