SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 3

On this episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock talks about the importance of Bystander Intervention. There are also skits of Soldiers to help viewers understand why Bystander Intervention is so crucial in stopping sexual harassment and assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 11:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855508
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-MF443-740
|Filename:
|DOD_109187252
|Length:
|00:08:36
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
