Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    04.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    On this episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock talks about the importance of Bystander Intervention. There are also skits of Soldiers to help viewers understand why Bystander Intervention is so crucial in stopping sexual harassment and assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 11:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855508
    VIRIN: 220409-A-MF443-740
    Filename: DOD_109187252
    Length: 00:08:36
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 3, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Harassment
    Bystander Intervention
    Top Notch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT