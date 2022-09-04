SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock talks about the importance of Bystander Intervention. There are also skits of Soldiers to help viewers understand why Bystander Intervention is so crucial in stopping sexual harassment and assault.