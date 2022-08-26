video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Why do we need fungus in space? The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) is teaming up with @NASA@European Space Agency, ESA to launch samples of their fungi into the cosmos... catching a ride on the Artemis I mission, scheduled to blast off for orbit to the moon Aug. 29.



The experiment will use samples of fungi to investigate effects of the deep space radiation environment outside of Earth’s protective magnetosphere.



While NRL has a long history in space exploration, stretching back to the V-2 rocket test in the late 1940s, this experiment marks a first in space for the Lab. The fungal experiment will become the first biological project performed at NRL to be launched to space.



After the Orion spacecraft completes its mission the fungal samples will be returned to NRL for a thorough analysis.



For media inquiries contact: nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil



For more information visit: https://www.nrl.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/3140516/nrl-fungal-experiment-launches-as-artemis-i-payload/