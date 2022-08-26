Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL fungal experiment launches as Artemis I payload

    08.26.2022

    Video by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Why do we need fungus in space? The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) is teaming up with @NASA@European Space Agency, ESA to launch samples of their fungi into the cosmos... catching a ride on the Artemis I mission, scheduled to blast off for orbit to the moon Aug. 29.

    The experiment will use samples of fungi to investigate effects of the deep space radiation environment outside of Earth’s protective magnetosphere.

    While NRL has a long history in space exploration, stretching back to the V-2 rocket test in the late 1940s, this experiment marks a first in space for the Lab. The fungal experiment will become the first biological project performed at NRL to be launched to space.

    After the Orion spacecraft completes its mission the fungal samples will be returned to NRL for a thorough analysis.

    For media inquiries contact: nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil

    For more information visit: https://www.nrl.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/3140516/nrl-fungal-experiment-launches-as-artemis-i-payload/

    This work, NRL fungal experiment launches as Artemis I payload, by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS

    NRL fungal experiment launches as Artemis I payload

