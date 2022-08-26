Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Change of Responsibility

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), led by Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Mike Talley, hosted the Change of Responsibility Ceremony in honor of the outgoing Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Charpentier and incoming Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione on MacArthur Parade Field, Joint Base San Antonio-Texas

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Clark Charpentier
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Victor Laragione
    Mike Talley

