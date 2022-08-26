MEDCoE Change of Responsibility

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), led by Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Mike Talley, hosted the Change of Responsibility Ceremony in honor of the outgoing Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Charpentier and incoming Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione on MacArthur Parade Field, Joint Base San Antonio-Texas
