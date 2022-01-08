Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Offutt Rebuild Update Aug. 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The second video in a series showing the progress being made at Offutt AFB after the flood of 2019. Lt. Col. Mike Tullius and Don Fucik are featured.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855491
    VIRIN: 220801-F-JH094-863
    Filename: DOD_109187111
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt Rebuild Update Aug. 2022, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    PMO
    Flood recovery
    Air Force civil Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT