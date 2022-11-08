Multiple Air Force Reserve personnel from the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 433th Airlift Wing, 934th Airlift Wing, 349th Air Mobility Wing and 514th Air Mobility Wing participate in an air evacuation by loading patients on a C-130 aircraft during Global Medic Exercise, a multi-component exercise for medical units, at Fort McCoy, WI.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855487
|VIRIN:
|220811-D-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109187087
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Aeromedical Evacuation during Global Medic Exercise, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
