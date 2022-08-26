U.S. Navy Surgeon General Message on Novavax

Video message by Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy, on release of Novavax. In addition to the already approved Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, in July 2022 the Food and Drug Administration approved a new arrow in our quiver – Novavax. Novavax is a traditional vaccine that teaches the immune system to recognize the virus. It does not use any mRNA or DNA technology and it doesn’t enter the nucleus of cells. The vaccine uses a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein to produce an autoimmune reaction in order to protect against further infection. This vaccine has an E.U.A. – or Emergency Use Authorization – for all individuals 18 and over. This video was produced by the Visual Information Directorate, Naval Medical Leader & Development Command.
