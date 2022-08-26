Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Surgeon General Message on Novavax

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Video message by Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy, on release of Novavax. In addition to the already approved Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, in July 2022 the Food and Drug Administration approved a new arrow in our quiver – Novavax. Novavax is a traditional vaccine that teaches the immune system to recognize the virus. It does not use any mRNA or DNA technology and it doesn’t enter the nucleus of cells. The vaccine uses a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein to produce an autoimmune reaction in order to protect against further infection. This vaccine has an E.U.A. – or Emergency Use Authorization – for all individuals 18 and over. This video was produced by the Visual Information Directorate, Naval Medical Leader & Development Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 855486
    VIRIN: 220826-N-N1526-1001
    Filename: DOD_109187083
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Surgeon General Message on Novavax, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT