King of Spain, Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico time lapse video, created in imovie, Jan. 24, 2022 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. The video highlights PRANG Airmen and Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers collaborating for the success of the event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 09:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855483
|VIRIN:
|220124-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109187050
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, King of Spain Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico timelapse, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
