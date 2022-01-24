Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    King of Spain Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico timelapse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    King of Spain, Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico time lapse video, created in imovie, Jan. 24, 2022 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. The video highlights PRANG Airmen and Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers collaborating for the success of the event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 09:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855483
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_109187050
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King of Spain Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico timelapse, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT