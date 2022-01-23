B-roll of 156th Wing CBRNE Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing participating in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives training during the January regular schedule drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 23, 2022. The training ensures all members attain the skills necessary to properly utilize CBRNE equipment and decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)