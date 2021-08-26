Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

    SALINAS, PR, PUERTO RICO

    08.26.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll video of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Forces Squadron and the 156th Contingency Response Group, conducting dismounted patrol training and small team tactics exercises, Aug. 26, 2021 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico. The training enhanced readiness and unit cohesion amongst security forces and the contingency response group in dismounted operations and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855480
    VIRIN: 210826-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_109187037
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SALINAS, PR, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    156th Wing
    Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

