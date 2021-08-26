B-roll of Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Forces Squadron and the 156th Contingency Response Group, conducting dismounted patrol training and small team tactics exercises, Aug. 26, 2021 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico. The training enhanced readiness and unit cohesion amongst security forces and the contingency response group in dismounted operations and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)