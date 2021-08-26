B-roll of Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

B-roll video of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Forces Squadron and the 156th Contingency Response Group, conducting dismounted patrol training and small team tactics exercises, Aug. 26, 2021 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico. The training enhanced readiness and unit cohesion amongst security forces and the contingency response group in dismounted operations and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855480
|VIRIN:
|210826-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109187037
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR, PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
