B-Roll of Radome Dissasembly

B-roll video of civilian field technicians with Radome Services, a company based in New Hampshire, removing a radome housing an SPF-117 radar from it’s tower, Sept. 8, 2021 at the 140th Air Defense Support Squadron, Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The mission of the 140th ADSS was to deliver uninterrupted and reliable Caribbean radar data to the National Airspace Systems Defense Program, Eastern Air Defense Sector, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Aviation Administration to ensure safe and secure airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|09.08.2021
|08.26.2022 09:06
|B-Roll
|855475
|210908-Z-MF014-2001
|DOD_109186952
|00:00:58
|TOA BAJA, PR, PR
|2
|2
