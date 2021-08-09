Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of Radome Dissasembly

    TOA BAJA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    09.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll video of civilian field technicians with Radome Services, a company based in New Hampshire, removing a radome housing an SPF-117 radar from it’s tower, Sept. 8, 2021 at the 140th Air Defense Support Squadron, Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The mission of the 140th ADSS was to deliver uninterrupted and reliable Caribbean radar data to the National Airspace Systems Defense Program, Eastern Air Defense Sector, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Aviation Administration to ensure safe and secure airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855475
    VIRIN: 210908-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_109186952
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TOA BAJA, PR, PR

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    140th ADSS

