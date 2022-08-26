Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    Women's Equality Day is celebrated annually in the United States on August 26, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which granted women the right to vote.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855465
    VIRIN: 220808-F-AE629-1001
    Filename: DOD_109186872
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    ACC
    Air Force
    Air Power
    Fort George G. Meade
    70th ISRW
    16 AF

