    Titan Talk: The "Act"

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo, Senior Airman Joshua Crossman and Staff Sgt. Madi Sylvester

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Justin Stoltzfus, 39th ABW command chief, discuss their mission in an American Forces Network interview at AFN Incirlik. In this interview, Stoltzfus talks about his acronym "ACT": attitude, culture, and team, and how they coincide with Powell's vision for the 39th ABW.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855451
    VIRIN: 220826-F-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_109186705
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Leadership
    American Forces Network
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

