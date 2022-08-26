Titan Talk: The "Act"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Justin Stoltzfus, 39th ABW command chief, discuss their mission in an American Forces Network interview at AFN Incirlik. In this interview, Stoltzfus talks about his acronym "ACT": attitude, culture, and team, and how they coincide with Powell's vision for the 39th ABW.