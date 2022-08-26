Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Justin Stoltzfus, 39th ABW command chief, discuss their mission in an American Forces Network interview at AFN Incirlik. In this interview, Stoltzfus talks about his acronym "ACT": attitude, culture, and team, and how they coincide with Powell's vision for the 39th ABW.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 05:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855451
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-DR389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109186705
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Talk: The "Act", by SSgt Matthew Angulo, SrA Joshua Crossman and SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
