video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855447" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

August 26th is Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

In the Army, women were first granted the ability to serve in the Women’s Auxiliary Corps in 1943 in the very limited roles of clerical, baking, driving and medical. Now, women can serve more than 200 roles in and out of combat.



Video by: Capt. Frank Spatt, Sgt. Oscar Toscano and KPFC Um San Ma Ru