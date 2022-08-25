Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt and Sgt. Oscar Toscano

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    August 26th is Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
    In the Army, women were first granted the ability to serve in the Women’s Auxiliary Corps in 1943 in the very limited roles of clerical, baking, driving and medical. Now, women can serve more than 200 roles in and out of combat.

    Video by: Capt. Frank Spatt, Sgt. Oscar Toscano and KPFC Um San Ma Ru

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 02:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855447
    VIRIN: 220825-A-TR140-304
    Filename: DOD_109186629
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

