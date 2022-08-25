August 26th is Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
In the Army, women were first granted the ability to serve in the Women’s Auxiliary Corps in 1943 in the very limited roles of clerical, baking, driving and medical. Now, women can serve more than 200 roles in and out of combat.
Video by: Capt. Frank Spatt, Sgt. Oscar Toscano and KPFC Um San Ma Ru
This work, Women's Equality Day, by CPT Frank Spatt and SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS
