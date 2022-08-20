Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Beach Bash Reel

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (15th MEU) celebrate the first of an annual beach bash on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 20, 2022. The beach bash was held for veterans and active duty Marines that have served with the 15th MEU to improve unit cohesion and comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855419
    VIRIN: 220820-M-WC972-1001
    Filename: DOD_109186178
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 15th MEU Beach Bash Reel, by Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beach
    Bash
    15th MEU
    Veterans
    Celebration

