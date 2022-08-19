U.S Marines that served with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (V3/5), 1st Marine Division during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) hike 1st Sgt’s Hill in memory of their fallen brothers on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 19, 2022. The hike was dedicated by Retired Maj. Jacob Fernandez who served with V3/5 during OEF and OEF Freedom in honor of his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 20:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855418
|VIRIN:
|220819-M-WC972-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109186177
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V3/5 Memorial Hike Reel, by Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
