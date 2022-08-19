Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V3/5 Memorial Hike Reel

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S Marines that served with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (V3/5), 1st Marine Division during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) hike 1st Sgt’s Hill in memory of their fallen brothers on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 19, 2022. The hike was dedicated by Retired Maj. Jacob Fernandez who served with V3/5 during OEF and OEF Freedom in honor of his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 20:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855418
    VIRIN: 220819-M-WC972-1001
    Filename: DOD_109186177
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, V3/5 Memorial Hike Reel, by Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OIF
    Memorial
    15th MEU
    OEF
    1st Sgt’s Hill
    V3/5

