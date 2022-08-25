Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REPTX Day 3 Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    REPTX 8.24.2022

    Battle Damage Repair, Paint and Coatings Removal, Inspection Robots and Object Identification Demonstrations

    During the third day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia continue testing potential battle damage and repair products and services aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).

    The Sapien 6M Robotic Arm from Sarcos Technology uses an attached tool from Atmospheric Plasma Solutions to remove peeling paint on the SDTS using a special form of atmospheric pressure air plasma to oxidize organic components in paints and other coatings.

    Navy reservists are joined by a member of the United Kingdom Royal Navy in battle damage simulation where water is coming in through a hatch and also through simulated “holes” in the hull. The team uses high-powered magnets from Maglogix, straps, pieces of wood and other “found” materials around the ship to patch the holes.

    Employees of Atmospheric Plasma Solutions get an assist from McNally Industries’ portable winch, known as the Electrical Capstan Tool, to lower their Plasma Blast 7000 coating removal system two floors down a vertical shaft aboard the STDS.

    A crew retrieves The Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Lab’s autonomous underwater vehicle after an inspection demonstration below the SDTS.

    Boston Dynamics displays its Spot inspection robot at NSWC PHD, as 2-year-old Jack Bickford, son of Jason Bickford, NSWC PHD’s research manager, watches.

    The MARS robot designed and built by members of The Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Lab tackles corrosion on the SDTS deckplate.

    SurClean Inc.’s laser ablation tool is used to remove corrosion between the rafters in the fantail of the SDTS.

    Gecko Robotics Inc. team members deploy the Toka 4 inspection robot on the starboard side of the SDTS to search for foreign objects — specifically, magnets that U.S. Navy Surge Maintenance Sailors had attached earlier — on the SDTS hull.

    REPTX runs from Aug. 22 – Sept. 2.

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855415
    VIRIN: 220825-N-OX250-922
    Filename: DOD_109186062
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REPTX Day 3 Video, by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT