    Five & Thrive

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Mrs. Sharene Brown, Spouse of the 22nd Chief of Staff of the Air Force, talks about the Five & Thrive guide, a resource for today's Air and Space Force spouses. It is designed in three sections to teach spouses how to build a strong network, understand the resources available to them, and provide a firm foundation of support as spouses navigate their journey. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 17:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855401
    VIRIN: 220825-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_109185898
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Five & Thrive

