Gobi Wolf 2017 concludes with ceremony, cultural exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Australian Army Maj. Gen. Roger Noble, U.S. Army Pacific deputy commanding general (north), addressed Gobi Wolf 2017 delegates May 5, 2017, during the disaster response and exercise exchange closing ceremony in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia. A reception thanking participants for their contributions to the exercise followed the ceremony. GW17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The exercise is hosted by the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series. Run time 01:41.