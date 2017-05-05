Australian Army Maj. Gen. Roger Noble, U.S. Army Pacific deputy commanding general (north), addressed Gobi Wolf 2017 delegates May 5, 2017, during the disaster response and exercise exchange closing ceremony in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia. A reception thanking participants for their contributions to the exercise followed the ceremony. GW17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The exercise is hosted by the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series. Run time 01:41.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855400
|VIRIN:
|170505-Z-CA180-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109185896
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DALANZADGAD, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gobi Wolf 2017 concludes with ceremony, cultural exchange, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gobi Wolf 2017 strengthens ties between Mongolia, international partners
