    Gobi Wolf 2017 emergency response demonstration

    DALANZADGAD, MONGOLIA

    05.04.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A Mongolian joint-rescue operation team conduct an emergency response demonstration showcasing their capabilities following a community evacuation during Gobi Wolf 2017 held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 4, 2017. Gobi Wolf 17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The five-day exercise is hosted by the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series. Run time 02:25.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DALANZADGAD, MN

    This work, Gobi Wolf 2017 emergency response demonstration, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gobi Wolf 2017 strengthens ties between Mongolia, international partners

    TAGS

    disaster response
    USARPAC
    exercise
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf

