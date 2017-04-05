A Mongolian joint-rescue operation team conduct an emergency response demonstration showcasing their capabilities following a community evacuation during Gobi Wolf 2017 held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 4, 2017. Gobi Wolf 17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The five-day exercise is hosted by the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series. Run time 02:25.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855398
|VIRIN:
|170504-Z-CA180-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109185882
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|DALANZADGAD, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gobi Wolf 2017 emergency response demonstration, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
