Gobi Wolf 2017 emergency response demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855398" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Mongolian joint-rescue operation team conduct an emergency response demonstration showcasing their capabilities following a community evacuation during Gobi Wolf 2017 held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 4, 2017. Gobi Wolf 17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The five-day exercise is hosted by the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series. Run time 02:25.