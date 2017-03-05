Exercise participants conduct a subject matter expert exchange, a filed training exercise, and an after action review during Gobi Wolf 2017 held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 1-5, 2017. Participants divided into their functional areas and collaborated on best practices and procedures to see them through a simulated 7.5 magnitude earthquake that notionally devastated the southern province of Ömnögovi, located in the Gobi Desert on the border with China. GW 17 is hosted by the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series. Run time 02:11.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855396
|VIRIN:
|170503-Z-CA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109185867
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|DALANZADGAD, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational partners participate in Gobi Wolf 2017, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gobi Wolf 2017 strengthens ties between Mongolia, international partners
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT