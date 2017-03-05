Multinational partners participate in Gobi Wolf 2017

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise participants conduct a subject matter expert exchange, a filed training exercise, and an after action review during Gobi Wolf 2017 held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 1-5, 2017. Participants divided into their functional areas and collaborated on best practices and procedures to see them through a simulated 7.5 magnitude earthquake that notionally devastated the southern province of Ömnögovi, located in the Gobi Desert on the border with China. GW 17 is hosted by the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series. Run time 02:11.