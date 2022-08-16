Soldier with the 399th Combat Support Hospital receiving and treating patients during Global Medic, a multi-component exercise for medical units, at Fort McCoy, WI. Global Medic is part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's mission to provide trained, equipped and combat-ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855395
|VIRIN:
|220816-D-VQ984-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109185836
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 399th Combat Support Hospital Global Medic, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT