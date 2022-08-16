Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldier with the 399th Combat Support Hospital receiving and treating patients during Global Medic, a multi-component exercise for medical units, at Fort McCoy, WI. Global Medic is part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's mission to provide trained, equipped and combat-ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    399th Combat Support Hospital
    Global Medic
    Fort McCoy MVI

