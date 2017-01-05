Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gobi Wolf 2017 kicks off in Mongolia

    DALANZADGAD, MONGOLIA

    05.01.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A reception welcoming participants to exercise Gobi Wolf 2017 is held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 1, 2017. During the reception, Ambassador Jennifer Zimdahl Galt, U.S. ambassador to Mongolia, applauded participants as she embraced 30 years of cooperation between the U.S. and Mongolia. GW 17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The exercise is hosted by the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855392
    VIRIN: 170501-Z-CA180-0001
    Filename: DOD_109185718
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DALANZADGAD, MN

    disaster response
    USARPAC
    exercise
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf

