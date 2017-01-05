A reception welcoming participants to exercise Gobi Wolf 2017 is held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 1, 2017. During the reception, Ambassador Jennifer Zimdahl Galt, U.S. ambassador to Mongolia, applauded participants as she embraced 30 years of cooperation between the U.S. and Mongolia. GW 17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The exercise is hosted by the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolian Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855392
|VIRIN:
|170501-Z-CA180-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109185718
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|DALANZADGAD, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Gobi Wolf 2017 kicks off in Mongolia
