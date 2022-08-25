Members of the 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida participate in a major accident response exercise August 25, 2022. Listen as Master Sgt. Elizabeth Townsend, 96th Force Support Squadron, Readiness & Plans section chief, explains why this exercise is important. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855389
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-DH002-034
|Filename:
|DOD_109185694
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Team Eglin participates in accident response exercise, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
