    Team Eglin participates in accident response exercise

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida participate in a major accident response exercise August 25, 2022. Listen as Master Sgt. Elizabeth Townsend, 96th Force Support Squadron, Readiness & Plans section chief, explains why this exercise is important. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 16:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855389
    VIRIN: 220825-F-DH002-034
    Filename: DOD_109185694
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Eglin participates in accident response exercise, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Emergency Response
    Eglin
    Exercise
    Major Accident Response Exercise
    96th Test Wing

