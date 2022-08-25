Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Engineer Reconnaissance Platform Innovation

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    A video for proposal of the Civil Engineer Reconnaissance Platform Innovation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855385
    VIRIN: 220825-Z-WQ490-250
    Filename: DOD_109185635
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Engineer Reconnaissance Platform Innovation, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civil engineer
    ce
    dart
    par
    em

