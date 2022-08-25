Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard 2022 DANG All Call – Outstanding Airman of the Year

    ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Lt. Gen Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard; and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard, preside over this year's Air National Guard Outstanding Airman of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 25, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 11:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 855358
    Filename: DOD_109185018
    Length: 00:36:12
    Location: ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD, US 

    Outstanding Airman of the Year
    Director of the Air National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard
    Lt. Gen Michael Loh
    Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams
    Air National Guard 2022 DANG All Call

