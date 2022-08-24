Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt AFB Women's Equality Day

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    A slow motion video set to music as women from Offutt Air Force Base recite inspirational phrases to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the constitution.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 11:10
    Category: PSA
    VIRIN: 220824-F-JH094-806
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    This work, Offutt AFB Women's Equality Day, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day

