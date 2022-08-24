A slow motion video set to music as women from Offutt Air Force Base recite inspirational phrases to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the constitution.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 11:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|855356
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-JH094-806
|Filename:
|DOD_109184935
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offutt AFB Women's Equality Day, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
