B-Roll: Recruit physical fitness testing at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

Recruits undergo rigorous physical fitness assessments in swimming, push-ups, sit-ups and a 1.5 mile run at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022. Guided by our values, history, and shared sense of belonging in the Coast Guard, we will transform our total workforce, sharpen our competitive edge, and advance our mission excellence so everyone can perform to the best of their potential in duty to the Nation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)