    B-Roll: Recruit physical fitness testing at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Recruits undergo rigorous physical fitness assessments in swimming, push-ups, sit-ups and a 1.5 mile run at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022. Guided by our values, history, and shared sense of belonging in the Coast Guard, we will transform our total workforce, sharpen our competitive edge, and advance our mission excellence so everyone can perform to the best of their potential in duty to the Nation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855352
    VIRIN: 220825-G-JW383-1001
    Filename: DOD_109184911
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, B-Roll: Recruit physical fitness testing at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PT Test
    Physical Fitness
    Recruit
    B-Roll
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    coastguardnewswire

