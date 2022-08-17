Northern Strike 22-2: Overall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Northern Strike 21-2 highlights the capabilities of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and the Michigan National Guard, as well as many of the states and international partners who participated.

Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)