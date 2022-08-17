Northern Strike 21-2 highlights the capabilities of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and the Michigan National Guard, as well as many of the states and international partners who participated.
Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855350
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-SB302-646
|Filename:
|DOD_109184863
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Strike 22-2: Overall, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
