    Northern Strike 22-2: Overall

    MI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Northern Strike 21-2 highlights the capabilities of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and the Michigan National Guard, as well as many of the states and international partners who participated.
    Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 10:16
    Video ID: 855350
    VIRIN: 220817-F-SB302-646
    Filename: DOD_109184863
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Northern Strike 22-2: Overall, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    U.S.Air Force

