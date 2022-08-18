The AFN Bavaria team got a VIP tour from the JMRC Timberwolves! Our soldiers had the chance to visit the Hohenfels Training Area for a journey on the ground and in the sky. Soldiers had the opportunity to explore the staged environments that soldiers from all over the U.S. Army use for training operations. The team viewed the training environment, castle ruins, small towns and other geographical landmarks from the sky.
This video was filmed on August 18, 2022
Video by SSG Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Brian Moody
Lower third Information:
@01:07
Maj. Christian Greenleaf
Deputy Senior Task Force Observer Controller Trainer
@01:44
SGT Natalia Rodriguez
Black Hawk Helicopter Mechanic
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855346
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-PD715-620
|Filename:
|DOD_109184838
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Bavaria Tours the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (B-Roll), by SSG Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
