    AFN Bavaria Tours the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (B-Roll)

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    The AFN Bavaria team got a VIP tour from the JMRC Timberwolves! Our soldiers had the chance to visit the Hohenfels Training Area for a journey on the ground and in the sky. Soldiers had the opportunity to explore the staged environments that soldiers from all over the U.S. Army use for training operations. The team viewed the training environment, castle ruins, small towns and other geographical landmarks from the sky.

    This video was filmed on August 18, 2022
    Video by SSG Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Brian Moody

    Lower third Information:
    @01:07
    Maj. Christian Greenleaf
    Deputy Senior Task Force Observer Controller Trainer

    @01:44
    SGT Natalia Rodriguez
    Black Hawk Helicopter Mechanic

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855346
    VIRIN: 220818-A-PD715-620
    Filename: DOD_109184838
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria Tours the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (B-Roll), by SSG Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    SSG Brian Moody

