AFN Bavaria Tours the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (B-Roll)

The AFN Bavaria team got a VIP tour from the JMRC Timberwolves! Our soldiers had the chance to visit the Hohenfels Training Area for a journey on the ground and in the sky. Soldiers had the opportunity to explore the staged environments that soldiers from all over the U.S. Army use for training operations. The team viewed the training environment, castle ruins, small towns and other geographical landmarks from the sky.



This video was filmed on August 18, 2022

Video by SSG Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Brian Moody



Lower third Information:

@01:07

Maj. Christian Greenleaf

Deputy Senior Task Force Observer Controller Trainer



@01:44

SGT Natalia Rodriguez

Black Hawk Helicopter Mechanic