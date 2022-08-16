Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers receive Finnish arctic training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    08.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to “Viper Company,” 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), learn arctic survival skills from their Finnish Army counterparts at Rovaniemi Training Area, Finland, Aug. 16, 2022.

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is deployed as part of V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, and trained in Finland alongside the Jaeger Brigade of the Finnish Army to strengthen relations and build interoperability between the two partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855344
    VIRIN: 220816-A-EM111-204
    Filename: DOD_109184793
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers receive Finnish arctic training, by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    survival training
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT