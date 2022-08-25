Deterrence and detection with dogs of the "Deid"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Pickens, a military working dog handler with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, shares about being MWD handler, Aug. 25, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Pickens’ and his dog Gyozo have been through many patrols together and help to provide deterrence and detection support to the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)