U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Pickens, a military working dog handler with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, shares about being MWD handler, Aug. 25, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Pickens’ and his dog Gyozo have been through many patrols together and help to provide deterrence and detection support to the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 09:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855331
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-JG883-653
|Filename:
|DOD_109184662
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Deterrence and detection with dogs of the "Deid", by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
