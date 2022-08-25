Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deterrence and detection with dogs of the "Deid"

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Pickens, a military working dog handler with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, shares about being MWD handler, Aug. 25, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Pickens’ and his dog Gyozo have been through many patrols together and help to provide deterrence and detection support to the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    This work, Deterrence and detection with dogs of the "Deid", by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    airforce
    afcent
    k9
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379aew
    aircombatcommand
    usccentcom
    mwdhandler

