JKO FAQ Creating a JKO Account

This short videos shows Joint Knowledge Online (JKO) users how to create an account of any type and update an individual’s profile.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 07:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855306
|VIRIN:
|220825-D-IK183-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109184541
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
