    JKO FAQ Creating a JKO Account

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer William Wolfe 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    This short videos shows Joint Knowledge Online (JKO) users how to create an account of any type and update an individual’s profile.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 07:03
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    Joint Force
    Training
    Joint Knowledge Online
    JKO
    Create an account

