OAR, OAW Interview: SAM Fox Port Dawgs at Dulles Airport

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Esther Kim, Officer-in-Charge of Aircraft Services for the 89th Aerial Port Squadron, talks about working with the U.S. Department of State and Department of Defense personnel to help process Afghanistan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Refugee (OAR) and Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). Kim and a team of over 20 Port Dawgs, assigned to 89th Airlift Wing, supported a short-notice tasker to go to Dulles International Airport, Va., Aug. 23, 2021, to help set up initial operations to process evacuees as they arrived in the U.S. from overseas. Dulles was initially the only reception hub for Afghan evacuees first arriving in the U.S. where they were processed and treated before being transported to temporary housing locations at military bases across the U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)