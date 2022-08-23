Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OAR, OAW Interview: SAM Fox Port Dawgs at Dulles Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Esther Kim, Officer-in-Charge of Aircraft Services for the 89th Aerial Port Squadron, talks about working with the U.S. Department of State and Department of Defense personnel to help process Afghanistan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Refugee (OAR) and Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). Kim and a team of over 20 Port Dawgs, assigned to 89th Airlift Wing, supported a short-notice tasker to go to Dulles International Airport, Va., Aug. 23, 2021, to help set up initial operations to process evacuees as they arrived in the U.S. from overseas. Dulles was initially the only reception hub for Afghan evacuees first arriving in the U.S. where they were processed and treated before being transported to temporary housing locations at military bases across the U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 22:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855278
    VIRIN: 211213-F-TM624-0001
    Filename: DOD_109184249
    Length: 00:29:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OAR, OAW Interview: SAM Fox Port Dawgs at Dulles Airport, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    Operation Allies Refuge (OAR)
    Port Dawgs
    Dulles International Airport
    U.S. State Deparment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT