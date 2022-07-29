Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting conduct training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, conduct live fuel burn training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 29, 2022. ARFF conducts monthly fire training exercises to ensure the Marines are prepared to respond to emergencies aboard the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 00:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855277
    VIRIN: 220729-M-HK148-1001
    Filename: DOD_109184234
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting conduct training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwakuni FireFighting Marines Training ARFF

