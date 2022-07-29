U.S. Marine Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, conduct live fuel burn training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 29, 2022. ARFF conducts monthly fire training exercises to ensure the Marines are prepared to respond to emergencies aboard the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 00:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855277
|VIRIN:
|220729-M-HK148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109184234
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting conduct training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
