A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues a Belgian boater the evening of Aug. 23, 2022, after the sailing vessel Efdhia ran aground, approximately three nautical miles southwest of La Parguera in Lajas, Puerto Rico. The rescued man was the sole person aboard the 32-foot sailing vessel Edfhia on a voyage from the island of St. Martin to the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855249
|VIRIN:
|220823-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109184028
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LAJAS, PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard aircrew rescues Belgian boater from aground sailing vessel just off La Parguera, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT