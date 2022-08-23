Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues Belgian boater from aground sailing vessel just off La Parguera, Puerto Rico

    LAJAS, PUERTO RICO

    08.23.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues a Belgian boater the evening of Aug. 23, 2022, after the sailing vessel Efdhia ran aground, approximately three nautical miles southwest of La Parguera in Lajas, Puerto Rico. The rescued man was the sole person aboard the 32-foot sailing vessel Edfhia on a voyage from the island of St. Martin to the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855249
    VIRIN: 220823-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109184028
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: LAJAS, PR 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    U.S. Coast Guard

