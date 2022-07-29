Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps partners with agencies on restoration project

    WABASHA, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on a restoration project for Lower Pool 4 Big Lake, near Wabasha, Minnesota.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855237
    VIRIN: 220729-A-AB038-120
    Filename: DOD_109183774
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: WABASHA, MN, US 

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Big Lake
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Upper Mississippi River
    St. Paul District
    Lower Pool 4

