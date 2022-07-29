Corps partners with agencies on restoration project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on a restoration project for Lower Pool 4 Big Lake, near Wabasha, Minnesota.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855237
|VIRIN:
|220729-A-AB038-120
|Filename:
|DOD_109183774
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|WABASHA, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
