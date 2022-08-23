Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REPTX Day 2 Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    REPTX 2022

    On the second day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, several companies demonstrate their remote repair and maintenance technology near or aboard the Self Defense Test Ship, an asset of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in Port Hueneme, California, which is hosting the exercise. (Video by Eric Osborne and Marco Hinahon)

    Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, deploys its Guardian S Remote Visual Inspection & Surveillance Robot against a piece of a wood pallet and a metal dumpster on Aug. 23.

    A team from the Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Lab deploys an autonomous submersible vehicle to inspect the running gear on the hull of the Self Defense Test Ship.

    Gecko Robotics Inc. uses its Phased Array Robot and its Toka 4 Robot to scan the depth of corrosion and wear-and-tear on the Self Defense Test Ship’s deckplate.

    Sarcos Technology’s Sapien 6M Robotic Arm is mounted to a mobile platform and placed beside the Self Defense Test Ship to see if it can reach the hull from the dock, in preparation for demonstrating the recovery of an unidentified object hanging off of the side of the ship.

    A mobile operator uses Sarcos Technology’s Guardian DX Teleoperated Dexterous Robot to remove flaking paint from a vertical surface on the bow of the Self Defense Test Ship.

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    A team from the Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Lab deploys an autonomous submersible vehicle to inspect the running gear on the hull of the Self Defense Test Ship.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855235
    VIRIN: 220823-O-NN066-369
    Filename: DOD_109183709
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REPTX Day 2 Video, by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT