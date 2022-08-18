Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of the first MH-139A flight

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the first MH-139A flight with an all-Air Force crew for first time at Duke Field, Florida.

    The MH-139A will replace the Air Force fleet of UH-1N aircraft, increasing capabilities in speed, range, endurance, payload, and survivability. The Air Force will acquire up to 80 helicopters, training devices, and associated support equipment. The aircraft will provide vertical airlift and support to four major commands and other operating agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:49
