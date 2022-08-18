B-Roll of the first MH-139A flight with an all-Air Force crew for first time at Duke Field, Florida.
The MH-139A will replace the Air Force fleet of UH-1N aircraft, increasing capabilities in speed, range, endurance, payload, and survivability. The Air Force will acquire up to 80 helicopters, training devices, and associated support equipment. The aircraft will provide vertical airlift and support to four major commands and other operating agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855231
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-DH002-033
|Filename:
|DOD_109183705
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll of the first MH-139A flight, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
